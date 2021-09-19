Firefighters are attempting to save the world's largest tree from wildfires in the US by wrapping it in aluminium foil and starting their own fires to burn away flammable material.The aluminium wrapping can withstand intensive heat for short periods.Officials say they have been using the material for several years throughout the US West to protect sensitive structures from flames.The General Sherman Tree is the largest in the world by volume, at 1,487 cubic metres and towers above at a mighty 84 metres in height, according to the National Park Service.Firefighters have resorted to starting their own fires in the region in order to burn away flammable vegetation in a controlled manner so it can't be used to fuel out of control wildfires.The tactic comes with considerable risks if conditions change but it is routinely used to protect communities, homes or valuable resources now under threat from fires.Firefighters on Thursday were conducting burnout operations in the Giant Forest at almost a micro level, moving from tree to tree to remove any flammable vegetation.By removing the vegetation, firefighters hope the wildfires will either be steered away from the ancient trees or have weakened to such an extent they won't cause damage to them.