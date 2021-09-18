janowski
Was the fall of Soviet communism 30 years ago a liberation, or just the replacement of one totalitarian ideology with another? Today on MindMatters we interview Polish philosopher Zbigniew Janowski about his recent book, Homo Americanus: The Rise of Totalitarian Democracy in America. In a quest to understand current trends in American society and politics, Professor Janowski revisited the classics: Dostoevsky, Zamyatin, Orwell, and especially Huxley. His collection of meditations on the totalitarianism metastasizing in the West today rums the gamut from ideology and politics to psychology and technology. Join us as we discuss Zbigniew's book, his experiences in Poland, the U.S., and Canada, teaching, and thorny topics like equality, hierarchy, and perhaps the most controversial of all of them: gendered language!


Running Time: 01:41:00

