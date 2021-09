© Wikimedia Commons



One of the two people who were killed when their Israeli light aircraft crashed into the sea near the eastern Aegean island of Samos on Monday evening was to be a prosecution witness in the trial of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The plane, a Cessna 172 , reportedly departed from Israel and, Greek media reported.Garon andafternoon on a flight from Haifa. The accident occurred at around 7:45 p.m."We spotted the debris of the aircraft in the sea about a mile south of the airport," a Greek coast guard official told Reuters., CNN reported.Greek rescue forces located the crash site and the family has been informed. There were no other passengers on board.Israeli consular officials in Athens and the Department for Israelis Abroad at the Foreign Ministry will assist in repatriating the couple's remains.Following them are several less senior ministry officials, one of whom was Garon. He was due to be called to testify in the Communications Ministry section of the trial.