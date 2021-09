Police and health authorities in Minnesota, US are investigating a case of "emotional abuse" at a local nursing home. Teen girls who worked at the facility had been found apparently tormenting a resident with dementia.Two aides at the Johnson Memorial Hospital and Home in the small town of Dawson, who are said to be around 17 years old, allegedly abused one of the female residents, the local Fox channel reported on Saturday.One evening back in May, the girls danced in "a sexually provocative manner" in front of the elderly woman with dementia, who sat on a couch in a lounge, according to the now-revealed report from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).The nursing home management said they immediately reported the incident to law enforcement, regulatory agencies and the resident's family.The teenagers are now charged as juveniles with abusing a vulnerable adult, a gross misdemeanor, a local assistant attorney told Fox9, adding that "this whole episode has been devastating for the family."