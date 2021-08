More than two-thirds of calories consumed by children and teens in the United States come from ultra-processed foods, a study published Tuesday by JAMA found.This is up from just over 60% two decades ago, the data showed."Many ultra-processed foods are less healthy, with more sugar and salt, and less fiber, than unprocessed and minimally processed foods," study co-author Fang Fang Zhang said in a press release."The increase in their consumption by children and teenagers is concerning," said Zhang, a nutrition epidemiologist at Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University in Boston.When consumed in excess, these foods are linked with diabetes, obesity and other serious medical conditions, such as certain cancers, the researchers said.For this study, part of a series led by Friedman School researchers investigating patterns and trends in diet quality among adults and children in the United States, Zhang and her colleagues measured ultra-processed food consumption among nearly 34,000 people age 2 to 19.They compared consumption of these foods over a 20-year period, from 1999 to 2018, the most recent year for which data is available.The percentage of calories consumed by participants was determined using the NOVA food classification system developed by researchers at the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Zhang and her colleagues said.However, calories from sugar-sweetened beverages dropped to just over 5% in 2018 from 11% in 1999, they said."This finding shows the benefits of the concerted campaign over the past few years to reduce overall consumption of sugary drinks," Zhang said."We need to mobilize the same energy and level of commitment when it comes to other unhealthy ultra-processed foods such as cakes, cookies, doughnuts and brownies," she said.