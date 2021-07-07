The girl was 13 when she and another teen girl tried to carjack Mohammad Anwar, 66, in March. The now 14-year-old will be released from custody when she turns 21, according to FOX 5 Washington, D.C.
The girls allegedly assaulted Anwar, a Pakistani immigrant and grandfather, with a Taser near the Navy Yard metro station. Video of the attack shows Anwar hanging on to the car as the suspects drove the vehicle, ultimately crashing and flipping it over on a nearby street.
Comment: Inaccurate. The report leaves out that the officers on scene were more interested in arresting the girls than rendering Anwar aid, and that he later died in hospital after finally being transported.
Anwar's death was caught on video, but I warn you, the footage is horrifyingly graphic.
"This is my car!" Anwar shouts at one point as he attempts to reenter the car, which he had exited to make food deliveries. The suspect behind the wheel then accelerates with Anwar hanging halfway out of the car, stuck between the driver's seat and the door. At the next intersection, the car veers and crashes between parked cars, and Anwar can be seen flying from the vehicle and landing on the sidewalk, no longer moving.
National Guard members who happened to be present removed the girls from the car, and one of the girls walks past Anwar, lying lifelessly on the sidewalk, without looking at him.
Unaccountably, the National Guard members present did not appear to stop and try to help the victim. Anwar died in the hospital from his injuries. Police later said that the suspects had used a Taser on him.
The sentencing comes after the girl pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last month. The other suspect, who was 15 at the time of the crime, received the same sentence last month.
During the older girl's sentencing on June 4, Anwar's family remembered him for his kind heart and said that he had worked in Kuwait for years to support his family in Pakistan before they made the move to the U.S. to pursue the American dream.
His daughter noted that the defendant had a prior record and that her father was "failed by the law in this city."
"Is the law protecting us or them?" she asked. "Why was she not in a facility that day?"
Comment: