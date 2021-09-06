© Oliver Contreras / Sipa / Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Florida diner owner who told Biden supporters to eat "elsewhere" after 13 U.S. service members were killed during President Joe Biden's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan has been inundated with support, forcing her to temporarily close down the business Thursday after selling out of food."I think that the veterans will be fed for the rest of the year at the rate I'm getting donations," Ugarte said.Ugarte plans to keep the sign up on her front door until all Americans stranded in Afghanistan return to the U.S."It was the only thing I felt like I could do," she told Fox 35. "I was just angry. I was just let down. I felt like one of those mothers, or wives, or sisters who were gonna get that knock on the door.""If you really, really still stand behind what's allowed this to happen and the way it happened - which was unnecessary then I really don't want to be associated with you in any way and I certainly don't want your business," Ugarte said."I've had people come to the door and look at it and turn around and walk away. And I've had people come into the kitchen while I'm cooking and say, 'Hey, I love your sign,'" she added."Being a Vietnam veteran and combat-wounded, I don't wish war on anybody. But there is a proper time and place to get out of there," he added. "One American is too many to be left behind enemy lines."