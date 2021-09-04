© Kai Schwörer/Getty Images



Man was arrested later by police in full protective equipment who had sealed off the Auckland property.A Covid-positive man absconded from ain central Auckland on Thursday, prompting New Zealand police to respond to the incident in full protective equipment.Officers surrounded and cordoned off an address in Ōtāhuhu, south Auckland, after being told of the escape from the facility in Ellerslie, about 10km away (six miles) away. The person was was later arrested.Auckland is in a level four lockdown - the highest setting - as New Zealand races to stamp out an outbreak of the Delta variant in the community.Covid-19 minister Chris Hipkins told the New Zealand Herald: "MIQ facilities are very secured - I am very concerned that someone made it out." He told the Herald that the last sighting of the person was at 1am.The ministry of health, and the ministry of business, innovation, and employment, which is responsible for managed isolation, have been approached for comment.