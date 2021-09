Chase Bank apologizes for Michael Flynn credit card cancellation letter sent in 'error'.

Chase Bank apologized to the household of former White House national security adviser and retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn on Tuesday for a credit card cancellation letter sent to the Flynn family.The letter, sent Aug. 20, read,Flynn, who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump after he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and has cast doubt on the integrity of the 2020 election, posted the letter on Telegram and criticized the company.When Flynn posted the letter to the social media platform, he blacked out personal information and the first name of the addressee."I pray Chase Bank and all their cancel culture partners think twice about what they are doing to destroy the fabric of our constitution," Flynn wrote Monday on Telegram. "Trust me, the heart and soul of America will NEVER be broken. We the people will prevail."