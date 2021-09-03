Michael Flynn

Chase Bank apologizes for Michael Flynn credit card cancellation letter sent in 'error'.
Chase Bank apologized to the household of former White House national security adviser and retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn on Tuesday for a credit card cancellation letter sent to the Flynn family.

The letter, sent Aug. 20, read, "We decided to close your credit cards on September 18, 2021 because continuing the relationship creates possible reputational risk to our company."

Flynn, who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump after he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and has cast doubt on the integrity of the 2020 election, posted the letter on Telegram and criticized the company.

"Chase Bank has gone full blown woke!" Flynn wrote on the site. "They need to deal with their own reputation instead of persecuting my family and I. DOJ dropped my case for their own egregious government misconduct, appears you weren't that lucky with the DOJ. I guess my America First political views don't align with yours. Your loss."

When Flynn posted the letter to the social media platform, he blacked out personal information and the first name of the addressee.

Chase claimed the letter was sent by mistake. The Daily Mail reported a Chase representative said on Tuesday it was Flynn's wife, Lori, who had the account.

"We've contacted our customer to let her know that we made an error," a Chase spokesperson said. "And we apologized for any inconvenience this caused."

"I pray Chase Bank and all their cancel culture partners think twice about what they are doing to destroy the fabric of our constitution," Flynn wrote Monday on Telegram. "Trust me, the heart and soul of America will NEVER be broken. We the people will prevail."