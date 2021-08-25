france police beach
Student of a training flight apparently jumped from a small private plane in mid-flight over the ocean, near coast in France.

The pilot instructor made an emergency landing on a beach in France on Tuesday August 24, after a student pilot jumped from the aircraft in flight.

The 32-year-old man apparently jumped from the plane when it was between 60 and 100 meters above the ocean.

Two hypotheses are considered by the investigators: the suicide of the student pilot or a technical problem with the aircraft.

After such a fall, the chances of finding him alive are almost nonexistent.

Significant resources were deployed to find this missing co-pilot offshore, two helicopters and two SNSM speedboats roamed the area all evening.