The world of motorsports is mourning the shock death of Spa-Francorchamps CEO Nathalie Maillet.Source:SuppliedThe F1 world is in mourning after Nathalie Maillet, the CEO of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium, was allegedly killed in a reported murder-suicide.province of Belgium on Sunday morning local time.The Luxembourg public prosecutor released a statement confirming three people had died as a result of gunshots."At 00:10, the bodies of two women and one man were discovered by the police in a house in Gouvy,," the statement said."According to our information,."Tributes flowed from across the entire F1 and Motorsports community for Maillet, who in 2016 was appointed CEO of the Spa-Francorschamps circuit, where the Belgian F1 Grand Prix is held."It is with great sadness that the team of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit have been informed of the death of Nathalie Maillet, CEO," the circuit said in a brief statement."On this very sad day, the whole staff wish to present their most sincere condolences to Nathalie's family and friends."The circuit, but also motor racing, has lost today a passionate woman, strong in her convictions and always looking to the future."Melchior Wathelet, chairman of the board of directors of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, added: "My thoughts are with Nathalie's family, her parents, her loved ones and her teams."I know how much this news will upset our teams and I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the entire circuit team on behalf of the entire board."Today, we are losing a highly respected lady, a true leader who will be greatly missed. Nathalie had become the face of the circuit, she embodied the passion for racing that we all share."The FIA, F1's governing body, also expressed its condolences for Maillet's passing."The FIA has been saddened to learn of the tragic death of Nathalie Maillet."Nathalie was the Chief Executive Officer at Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps since 2016 during which time she oversaw major development of the iconic racetrack which hosts a number of FIA championships."On behalf of the entire motorsport community, we wish to extend our condolences to her family and friends."