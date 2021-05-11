© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid







At least nine people have died,at a school in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, on Tuesday morning. The alleged perpetrator survived the incident and has been detained by police."We have lost seven children,," Tatarstan's President Rustam Minnikhanov told the Russia-24 rolling news channel. "They died on the third floor, and 16 more people are now in hospital.""The terrorist was arrested. He is 19-years-old, no weapons are officially registered to him and no other accomplices have been identified," Minnikhanov continued.Students and teachers were evacuated from the building as eyewitnesses said they had heard shots and an explosion at School No. 175 in the central Russian city. Some of those inside were seen climbing from windows to escape the gunfire.Footage emerging online purportedly taken from inside School No. 175 reveals the extent of destruction following a reported blast.Authorities confirmed later on Tuesday that, but officials have since said that the teenager is thought to have acted alone.The president of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, arrived at the scene later on Tuesday morning, speaking with officers outside the school. He has told reporters that at least four boys and three girls had been killed in the incident, and that police officers have now secured the area.The incidentKazan, located around 800km of Moscow, known as "the third capital of Russia," is a city of over 1.2 million people and the largest in the mostly Muslim region of Tatarstan.