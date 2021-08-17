The danger of "othering"

Those who don't learn from history...

"How many people have to die," Lemon asked, saying "if behavior is idiotic and nonsensical, I think that you need to tell people that their behavior is idiotic and nonsensical." (source)

It's becoming popular to blame the unvaccinated for all future cases of Covid

We need a return to indoor mask mandates not because the vaccinated are suddenly a problem, but because we don't trust the unvaccinated to do the right thing voluntarily. It's not a commentary about the effectiveness of the vaccine or even the trickiness of the delta variant, but rather about the failure of unvaccinated Americans to fulfill their societal obligation to act in the interest of everyone's health.



When the CDC issued its mask guidance two months ago, it got the science right but got the policy and communication wrong. And it has happened again. The Biden administration should clarify that the backsliding of the United States' pandemic progress necessitated the return of indoor masking. This has happened because of those who choose to remain unvaccinated, and the vaccinated are now paying the price. (source)

How far should "blame" be allowed to go?

The vindictive will start to describe Covid as a sickness of choice. Its victims will be victims of their own stupidity. They might have accepted vaccination. They might have protected themselves and others if, as seems likely, vaccines limit infections.



Rational people will ask why they should continue to accept restrictions on their freedoms because of ignorant delusions. Employers will demand to know what possible argument there is against allowing the owners of pubs, airlines, restaurants, hotels or holiday homes to demand proof of protection when immunity passports might save their business. To make it personal, how would you feel come the autumn if someone you love contracted cancer and the NHS delayed treatment because it had to look after needlessly ill Covid patients? (source)

People want to impose financial penalties

"Look, if people say they don't want to be vaccinated, which some people might say, I think it's perfectly reasonable to say that's fine," Slavitt told Anderson Cooper. "We want you to show up every morning an hour before work and get a negative test. Maybe even at your own expense."



Slavitt continued, "Until the point where people will say, you know what? It makes more sense to actually get vaccinated. If you give people that option, I think you're going to see more and more people take the option to get vaccinated." (source)

...But the carrot approach is about to be joined by a stick that could cost employees up to $50 a month, according to Mercer, the large employee benefits consultancy that works with thousands of employers around the world.



"Employers have tried encouraging employees to get vaccinated through offering incentives like paid time off and cash, but with the Delta variant driving up infections and hospitalizations throughout the country - at the same time that vaccination rates have stalled - we have received inquiries from at least 20 employers over the past few weeks who are giving consideration to adding health coverage surcharges for the unvaccinated as a way to drive up vaccination rates in their workforce," said Wade Symons, Mercer's regulatory resources group leader. (source)

The college recently released it's [sic] campus arrival guidance for the fall. It states that students who aren't vaccinated will be charged a non-refundable $750 COVID fee for the Fall 2021 semester. It also states that students who get COVID-19 and are unable to quarantine off campus will be charged $250 to finish their quarantine on campus. (source)

And, in the UK...

"Those who refuse to be vaccinated, with no medical reason not to, should be refused NHS care if they then catch covid. I'm hearing of anti-vaxxers using up ICU beds in London at vast expense to the taxpayer. Let them pay for their own stupidity & selfishness."

"Here's a good way to move people into getting vaccinated: Condition all federal benefits on proof of vaccination. That includes Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, military pensions, VA benefits, fed subsidized housing... ALL OF IT! I bet THAT will move things along."

Or even better, deny any Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance coverage for Covid treatments or meds for unvaccinated. Set a date, say 9/11/21, for vaccination coverage or no insurance. (source)

That's a great idea! Also, add employment, suspension of gun and driving licenses, access to loans. Sporting events, dining out concerts should also require proof of vaccine. It will not be popular, but it is the only way to get people vaccinated. (source)

I still love the idea that every unvaxed person that gets the disease is held personally financially responsible for all testing & if they contract Covid. Not private insurance or Medicare/Medicaid. Only excuse: documented allergy to vaccines/components. (source)

How about if all the health insurance companies just said we'll raise your premiums by, say, $5000/year for each unvaccinated adult on a policy? The chances of getting sick if someone is unvaccinated are much greater than those that are. Make it a financial decision. (source)

I'd rather see their health care suspended for all covid-related treatments. (source)