in California, there have only been 10 reported cases since 1971

A seven-year-old boy has died after contracting a rare, brain-eating waterborne parasite from a lake in California late last month.David Pruitt,in his native Tehama County, his aunt Crystal Hayley told CBS News Pruitt's family confirmed the boy's death on August 7.'We are sad and broken-hearted to report that our sweet little David has passed on,' the family wrote on GoFundMe 'He is now in the loving arms of our Lord and family members who have passed before him. We are rejoicing in knowing he is no longer in pain and in the best of care.'The parasite in question, called Naegleria fowleri,, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The deadly amoeba is oftenit said.The CDC reports that those who contract the parasiteHayley added that the family 'wants people to be aware of this amoeba and the illness signs.' CBS News reported at the time.At a benefit days after McIntyre's tragic passing, his mother recounted the life her boy lived.'He was an active little boy,' Maria Castillo told CNN at the time. 'He was a really good big brother. He just loved and cared about a lot of people.'Naegleria fowleri infections are rare, according to the CDC, withAnd, according to an August 4 press release by Tehama County Health Services Agency.The City of Lake Jackson's Sept. 2020 press release following the death of 6-year-old Josiah McIntyre