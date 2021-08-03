© Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

"This star is moving so fast that it's almost certainly leaving the galaxy...[it's] moving almost two million miles an hour," says JJ Hermes, Boston University College of Arts & Sciences assistant professor of astronomy. But why is this flying object speeding out of the Milky Way? Because— that's still being propelled forward."To have gone through partial detonation and still survive is very cool and unique, and it's only in the last few years that we've started to think this kind of star could exist," says Odelia Putterman, a former BU student who has worked in Hermes' lab.In a new paper published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, Hermes and Putterman uncover new observations about this leftover "star shrapnel" that gives insight to other stars with similar catastrophic pasts.Putterman and Hermes analyzed data from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), which surveys the sky and collects light information on stars near and far. By looking at various kinds of light data from both telescopes, the researchers and their collaborators found that LP 40−365 is not only being hurled out of the galaxy, but based on the brightness patterns in the data, is also rotating on its way out."The star is basically being slingshotted from the explosion, and we're [observing] its rotation on its way out," says Putterman, who is second author on the paper.Supernovas occur when a white dwarf gets too massive to support itself, eventually triggering a cosmic detonation of energy., but they are usually very hard to see. This makes it hard to know which star did the imploding and which star dumped too much mass onto its star partner.Based on LP 40−365's relatively slow rotation rate, Hermes and Putterman feel more confident that it is shrapnel from the star that self-destructed after being fed too much mass by its partner, when they were once orbiting each other at high speed. Because the stars were orbiting each other so quickly and closely,, and now we only see LP 40-365."This [paper] adds one more layer of knowledge into what role these stars played when the supernova occurred," and what can happen after the explosion, Putterman says. "By understanding what's happening with this particular star, we can start to understand what's happening with many other similar stars that came from a similar situation.""These are very weird stars," Hermes says. Stars like LP 40-365, because "what we're seeing are the by-products of violent nuclear reactions that happen when a star blows itself up," Hermes says, making star shrapnel like this especially fascinating to study.