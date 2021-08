© NASA/JPL-Calech/University of Arizona



In our exploration of Mars, we've seen some strange but naturally occurring shapes.- have been seen in several different Martian landscapes, and scientists say these shapes are of great interest because theyFor example,But HiRISE (the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) has also seenIn our lead image, these polygon-shaped sand dunes have an almost honeycomb-like appearance."Polygons form by the intersecting ridges of sand dunes," the HiRISE team explained on their website . "If this deposit were to become indurated and eroded, we might not be able to tell that they originated as wind-blown dunes, and interpret the polygons as evidence for a dried-up lake, for example."The HiRISE team says the dune field seen above isBut. The image below is from HiRISE, showing Victoria Crater on Mars (where the Opportunity rover explored), showing a crisscrossing, polygon-shaped dune field.But there are quite different conditions on Mars that form dunes, as opposed to how they form on Earth. So, I guess we'll have to keep exploring Mars to find the answer!Here are some other polygon shapes seen on Mars: