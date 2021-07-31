As Brazil gets hit repeatedly by unusually low temperatures, destroying crops, the flooding in China's Henan province -- which accounts for 10% of their grains production -- has damaged wheat, infrastructure, and thousands of large hog farms. All hopes are on US, which is also having its own issues. This signals a huge red flag for worldwide food production as these are the #1/2/3 producers/exporters of many grains. In fact, Brazil has started importing! Christian explores what this means in this episode of the Ice Age Farmer broadcast.