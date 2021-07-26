woman stabbed speakers' corner
Speakers' Corner, best known as the northeast corner of Hyde Park in London and emblematic of free expression in England, was the shocking site of a brutal daytime stabbing attack Sunday by an unidentified black-clad assailant.

A woman wearing a Charlie Hebdo T-shirt suffered multiple stab wounds, according to Daily Mail. Eyewitness footage of the incident uploaded to Twitter by user @JamieRightly, documented the horrific scene. The victim was later seen with blood running down her face. The masked male assailant fled the scene as responding officers and members of the general public gave chase.


According to Westminster Metropolitan Police, officers responded and found a 39-year old woman suffering from "a minor slash injury" to her head. She was treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service before being taken to a central London hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening, authorities reported.

The department has put out an appeal to the public for information and assistance: "Can you help? Were you near Speakers' Corner by Hyde Park at about 3.30pm today? Officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted."


Detective Superintendent Alex Bingley of the Central West Command Unit, which is responsible for policing in Westminster, reinforced the police department's request for help: "We know that this assault was witnessed by a number of people, many of whom captured it on their phones. I would ask them, if they have not already done so, to contact [the] police."

Footage of the alleged suspect from another eyewitness, YouTube user Jai Apologetics, is also circulating online and garnering traction.

According to the Daily Mail and Westminster Metropolitan Police, no clear motive has been established. At time of writing, the suspect remains at large.

Authorities remain in the early stages of the ongoing investigation and are working to trace the person responsible. Law enforcement is asking the public not to speculate the motive for the attack until police have "established the full facts."