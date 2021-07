© Google Maps



A man showing off his new gun to patrons in a Florida bar ended up shooting himself with the weapon instead, according to reports.The unidentified knucklehead was inside O'Riley's Uptown Tavern in Pensacola at 11 p.m. Thursday when he pulled out the gun to show it to a man and a woman at the bar, the Pensacola News Journal reported Friday.Cops on routine patrol were flagged down outside the bar after the shooting.However,The man's condition was not immediately known.