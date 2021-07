© Reuters / USA TODAY Sports / David Richard



Cleveland's baseball team has changed its name from the Indians to the Guardians. Critics have long called the old name racist, but the rebrand is now dividing fans.Some fans grumbled about the new name, with one commenter accusing the team of caving "to the social media libs," and another calling it "the most generic name they could come up with."However, the award for "most generic name they could come up with" probably should go to the football team formerly known as the Washington Redskins. Under similar pressure from woke activists, the Redskins rebranded themselves last summer as Washington Football Team. The uninspired name is a placeholder, and a shortlist of more exciting names was released this year, including the Icons, Renegades, and Demon Cats - none of which have appeased fans.