Sequence from July 19 2.50pm to July 20 2.50pm

Source: Zoom Earth

"The whole town was submerged," he said. "We didn't rest for 24 hours, and only took a one-hour break this morning. We were rescuing people even at midnight."

"I heard that it will continue to rain tonight, which is really scary. Last night's rain was too great, it fell for an hour or two. I have not seen such a downpour since I was a child," he said.

While the provincial capital continued cleaning up, other major cities in the province were facing further heavy downpours.Rescue services were working to get supplies to outlying villages and distribute supplies after the authorities said 3 million people had been affected.The central Chinese city of Zhengzhou downgraded its emergency response level on Thursday as it continued to clean up after this week's devastating floods, but other parts of Henan province were braced for further heavy rain.Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, was hit by several days of heavy rain, causingXinhua reported. On Wednesday it published footage showing the soldiers laying sandbags over a breach in a dam on the Jialu river.Donation points were set up around the city to distribute essential supplies after residents panic-bought supplies during the first days of the flood.Meanwhile, fire crews have been touring the surrounding villages to help residents who have been injured or trapped, and were working throughout the day to drain flooded roads.The city lowered its flood response from Level 1 - the highest level - to Level 3 on Thursday, China Central Television reported. Meanwhile the Zhengzhou flood control headquarters told a press conference that work was continuing to restore electricity and water supplies.The press conference heard thatThe authorities said that three of the affected substations were up and running and three more should be back in action by the end of the day.Aroundbut most had been restored by Thursday.Flood control also said it hoped to pump the west and centre of the city dry and remove cars that had been damaged or washed away before Thursday evening.A road tunnel in the centre of Zhengzhou that had been flooded for two days was drained on Thursday, leaving behind dozens of cars piled over each other. Traffic resumed in the afternoon after the cars were removed.But as Zhengzhou started cleaning up, other areas of Henan were bracing themselves for further flooding.On Thursday, Henan's meteorological department sent out a red alert,While this is less than half the 209mm of rain Zhengzhou recorded in one hour on Wednesday, on-the-ground reports from some of these areassuggest the forecast is a conservative one.Anyang has already been hit by severe flooding and the city's paramilitary police have been deployed to tackle the damage, according to the news portal Thepaper.cn.Anyang, Xinxiang, Kaifeng, and Zhoukou have a combined population of over 20 million, or a fifth of Henan's total.There were signs the impact of the floods had widened as of Thursday,, Xinhua reported.Yue Shuzhen, head of the social service centre in Kaifung, said he was transporting supplies to Nanzhai county, where residents were running low on food and water after being hard hit by the floods.He said the Amity Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, had responded quickly to an appeal for help, providing supplies such as bottled water, noodles and sausages in less than two hours.Zhang Haixiang, a member of grass-roots group Blue Sky Rescue, saidOne resident, Didi driver Yuan Peng, said that he received an evacuation notice on Wednesday afternoon and moved to his grandparents' house about 2km away.