Severe flooding struck in parts of Colorado and New Mexico, USA, over the last few days. Officials report at least 3 people have died and 3 more are missing as a result.Flooding and mudslides struck in northern Colorado after heavy rain fell on burn scar areas on 20 July 2021. Evacuation notices were issued for areas near the town of Rustic, Larimer County.A mudslide sent a large amount of debris into the Poudre Canyon in Larimer County. Three people were swept away in the mudslide. Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the body of one of the victims was found but 2 people are still missing. At least five houses were destroyed and roads were damaged in the flooding. As search operations continue, emergency crews will be searching on foot and with drones, Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.Meanwhile storms brought heavy rain to Albuquerque, New Mexico, on 20 July. Three people were reported missing after they were swept into an arroyo (water channel) in the northeast of the city. Firefighters have since found the bodies of 2 victims. The search for the third person is ongoing.Homes were evacuated and police reported that 1 person was found dead in a vehicle driven into floodwaters in Carlsbad.