After some extremely hot summer days in Russia, the weather became stormy and powerful whirlwinds hit the south of the country, frightening the locals and scaring off tourists - but also providing awesome natural wonders for some spine-tingling videos.Footage showing a waterspout in the Black Sea was filmed in the Russian city of Sochi. The video, published on a local Instagram account, depicts a rare thing for this region - a massive whirlwind, moving not so far from the coastline and connecting the dark grey sky with the stormy waters.