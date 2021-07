© Instagram / @hunterbidenn



Hunter Biden will meet prospective buyers before he auctions his art this fall, despite the White House's promise that sales will be anonymous. Fresh accusations of corruption have been leveled at the Biden family.Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, says he took up painting while recovering from a crack cocaine addiction. When news broke that he was planning on selling these paintings at a show in New York later this year, the Biden administration headed off conservative outrage with a convoluted scheme that it said would stop buyers using the sale to purchase favor from the Bidens.Davis said that attendees at the shows will be "vetted," the White House said that "the president has established the highest ethical standards of any administration in American history," and a source told CBS that "Hunter Biden will not discuss potential purchases, prices, or anything related to the selling of artwork."Yet the public will never know what Hunter and the buyers discuss. These discussions will be beyond the reach of the Freedom of Information Act, and the deal announced by Psaki includes no enforcement mechanisms.Conservatives are skeptical. "Turns out those 'anonymous sales' will be anonymous to everyone BUT Hunter Biden and the buyers," Colorado Rep. Ken Buck (R) tweeted . "Sounds pretty shady to me.""Sounds like a very ethical and anonymous art sale!" Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton (R) tweeted Flogging art at this price wouldn't be the first time Hunter has been handsomely rewarded for work with no prior experience. During his dad's tenure as vice president, Hunter Biden raked in $50,000 per month on the board of directors of a Ukrainian energy firm, despite never working in the energy sector before. While on the board he introduced his father to a Burisma executive who asked him for "influence."Hunter Biden also got involved with business ventures in China, according to leaked emails, seeking tens of millions of dollars for "introductions alone," with 10 percent of one proposed venture kicked up to "the big guy," an apparent reference to Joe Biden.