Dr Rachael Fikkers works at the Wagga Wagga-based Riverina Medical and Dental Aboriginal Corporation (RivMed) and said the service started providing the AstraZeneca vaccination in early May.
She said up until last Thursday, the service had administered just over 300 AstraZeneca doses, more than 100 of them — second shots.
Dr Fikkers said RivMed would receive its first Pfizer vaccinations within the fortnight and hoped to start offering a vaccination clinic four days a week.
Comment: Pfizer vaccines are even more susceptible to damage because they require very specific storage conditions, such as very low temperatures, so it's likely that an even greater number of those will get dumped.
However, she said some AstraZeneca vaccine has been discarded.
"The biggest number we have had to discard on a single day has been five doses," Dr Fikkers said.
"We've been quite good at managing our patient numbers and only opening what we need," Dr Fikkers said.
Comment: One could infer that patients are simply not turning up to appointments.
"If there are any left over at the end of the day we will often ring around clients and see if they're able to come in at short notice and have the vaccination done."
According to NSW Health, each AstraZeneca vial contains eight to 10 doses.
In its advice to vaccine administrators, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) recommended that after first opening a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine should be used within six hours when stored at room temperature and 48 hours when stored in a refrigerator.
The TGA said after that time, the vial should be discarded.
"It is quite concerning knowing we've got an outbreak at the moment and we have doses available and sometimes they're going to waste," Dr Fikkers said.
"We're trying to be very careful to make sure we minimise that as much as possible and most days we don't have any wastage."
The Murrumbidgee Local Health District, which covers Wagga Wagga, is urging residents who have had their first dose of AstraZeneca, without adverse effects, to get their second dose — even if they are under the age of 60.
Comment: It would appear that residents can see that there's no real 'outbreak' and therefore there's no need nor urgency to get jabbed.
The district's executive director of medical services, Dr Len Bruce, said one dose of AstraZeneca can reduce the chance of needing hospital admission by 71 per cent and two doses by 92 per cent.
Comment: For the vast majority of people the coronavirus is relatively harmless whereas their risk of severe harm from side effects rises 100% should they choose to take any of the unnecessary jabs.
"Unless you've had a serious allergic reaction, or one of these areas of abnormal or unusual clots, there is no reason that you cannot get your second dose of AstraZeneca very safely."
Comment: It's a reflection of just how this manufactured crisis has warped even trained professionals thinking that they can warn of the deadly risks and in the very same sentence claim that 'there's no reason' to not get the jab.
Calls for improved communication strategy
Dr Fikkers said the vaccine roll-out had been difficult.
"The information around the vaccinations is changing so rapidly in the media and people are losing confidence in the safety of the vaccinations. I think we need a united message," she said.
Comment: Cognitive dissonance abounds; is it really so surprising that people are opting out, considering the side effects, the resulting surge in deaths, the 'benefits' which are being revised down, as well as the rather alarming coercion by governments?
"It's been extremely challenging, particularly with the changes to eligibility criteria, who can and can't get the [AstraZeneca] vaccination. It's been changing very rapidly, almost from day to day. Trying to get the message out to community members has been difficult in that respect, because it is just changing all the time."
Comment: That reveals just how unscientific and experimental the scheme is, and people are becoming wise.
In a statement, a spokesperson for NSW Health said it continued to work with the federal government to develop targeted communications to promote COVID-19 vaccine take-up.
"Specifically acknowledging vaccine hesitancy, and to keep NSW residents informed and up to date about the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in NSW," they said.
A statement from a federal Department of Health spokesperson said: "communications have been in line with medical advice".
Comment: Nearly half of the planet from Australia to the US are choosing to not suffer the vaccines, even with the spectre of losing the few remaining freedoms they have left. It's particularly telling that even healthcare professionals are amongst those opting out: