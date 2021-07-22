© Reuters/Gareth Fuller



Calls for improved communication strategy

A southern New South Wales doctor has confirmed COVID vaccinations have been disposed of, because of a lack of available patients.Dr Rachael Fikkers works at the Wagga Wagga-based Riverina Medical and Dental Aboriginal Corporation (RivMed) and said the service started providing the AstraZeneca vaccination in early May.She said up until last Thursday, the service had administered just over 300 AstraZeneca doses, more than 100 of them — second shots.Dr Fikkers said RivMed would receive its first Pfizer vaccinations within the fortnight and hoped to start offering a vaccination clinic four days a week.However, she said some AstraZeneca vaccine has been discarded."The biggest number we have had to discard on a single day has been five doses," Dr Fikkers said."We've been quite good at managing our patient numbers and only opening what we need," Dr Fikkers said."If there are any left over at the end of the day we will often ring around clients and see if they're able to come in at short notice and have the vaccination done."According to NSW Health,In its advice to vaccine administrators, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) recommended that after first opening a vial of AstraZeneca vaccineand 48 hours when stored in a refrigerator.The TGA said after that time, the vial should be discarded."It is quite concerning knowing we've got an outbreak at the moment and," Dr Fikkers said."We're trying to be very careful to make sure we minimise that as much as possible and most days we don't have any wastage."The Murrumbidgee Local Health District, which covers Wagga Wagga, iswho have had their first dose of AstraZeneca, without adverse effects, to get their second dose — even if they are under the age of 60.The district's executive director of medical services, Dr Len Bruce, said one dose of AstraZeneca can reduce the chance of needing hospital admission by 71 per cent and two doses by 92 per cent.of AstraZeneca very safely."Dr Fikkers said the vaccine roll-out had been difficult."The information around the vaccinations is changing so rapidly in the media and. I think we need a united message," she said."It's been extremely challenging, particularly withTrying to get the message out to community members has been difficult in that respect, because it is just changing all the time."In a statement, a spokesperson for NSW Health said it continued to work with the federal government to develop targeted communications to promote COVID-19 vaccine take-up."Specifically acknowledging vaccine hesitancy, and to keep NSW residents informed and up to date about the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in NSW," they said.A statement from a federal Department of Health spokesperson said: "communications have been in line with medical advice".