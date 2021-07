© C. Gerin and P. Mora /Antiquity Publications Ltd



Deliberate removal

Men and women living in West Central Africa 500 years ago dramatically changed their looks by removing their front teeth, ancient skulls reveal. Archaeologists found the centuries-old altered skulls deep underground in a cave that could be reached only by rope, through a hole in the cavern's roof.The harrowing vertical drop of 82 feet (25 meters) led to, researchers reported in a new study. copper — lay near the remains, hinting at the wealth and status of the people who were buried there.Richard Oslisly, an archaeologist with The French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) in Paris, discovered the Iroungou cave in Gabon's Ngounié province in 1992. Oslisly first investigated the cave in 2018, andthat archaeologists have explored its depths on only four expeditions since then, according to the study.lead study author and CNRS researcher Sébastien Villotte told Live Science in an email. "The fact that children, teenagers, adult males and females were buried here, with so many artifacts — more than 500! — was astonishing."Scientists photographed and laser-scanned the cave interior and burial sites so that they could reconstruct the cave and its contents in 3D. They collected samples from leg bones for radiocarbon dating — determining an object's age by comparing ratios of radioactive carbon isotopes — but left all of the human remains where they were found.he study authors wrote.Near the skeletons, there were also plenty of burial objects, such asOf the human remains, the skulls were of particular interest to the researchers, as— known as alveolar resorption — indicating that the teeth were removed while their owners were still alive and the holes had enough time to heal before the people died.Dental modification is a custom that's well documented worldwide, "especially in Africa," Villotte said in the email. "Many various reasons are advocated for tooth removal by the people who practiced it," he added.— extracting teeth in order to change the shape or appearance of the face. The Iroungou skulls clearly weren't modified as part of a burial rite, given that the gums had healed, Villotte said. Because the extractions in the Gabon cave were symmetrical and involved the same teeth in all of the skeletons' jaws, they were likely removed "in the context of" for this population, the scientists said in the study.The extraction of so many front teethindicating that all such individuals belonged to a particular group, the researchers reported., according to the study.the researchers wrote."As this site is exceptional, and as, one can consider this discovery as the first piece of the puzzle," Villotte said. "And it seems to be a very difficult one."The findings were published July 8 in the journal Antiquity