Signs made by family and friends of people who died after being poisoned by pills containing fentanyl in Santa Monica, Calif., in June Drug-overdose deaths in the U.S. surged nearly 30% in 2020, the result of a deadlier supply and the destabilizing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic , according to preliminary federal data and public health officials."That is a stunning number even for those of us who have tracked this issue," said Brendan Saloner, associate professor of health policy and management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "Our public health tools have not kept pace with the urgency of the crisis."The surge, the 2020 data show, was driven largely by a proliferation of fentanyl , a powerful synthetic opioid whose use has spread across the nation."It's really one of those things where 2020 turbocharged something that was already wildly out of control," Dr. Saloner said.Fentanyl, which is 50 times more potent than heroin, is now frequently mixed into other widely used illicit drugs, often when the user is unaware. "Fentanyl is poisoning our drug supply," said Monique Tula, executive director of the National Harm Reduction Coalition, an organization that advocates for people who use drugs and trains the harm reduction workforce."Definitely fentanyl is the driving factor," he said. Overdose deaths from opioids overall rose nearly 37%, according to the CDC data.Deaths from overdoses of methamphetamine and cocaine also rose, the CDC said."I can remember thinking 30,000 was an astounding number," said Dr. Anderson. "Now we're three times that. It's crazy." Final overdose death data will likely be released in December, he said.The deaths from drug overdoses form a twin public health crisis with Covid-19 and show how the human toll of the pandemic extends well beyond the estimated 377,883 U.S. deaths involving that disease last year. Covid-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2020, after heart disease and cancer, according to preliminary mortality data. Unintentional injuries, which include drug overdoses, were the fourth-leading cause.Overdose deaths are helping to drive down U.S. life expectancy , which may have suffered the largest drop last year since 1943, during World War II.The CDC is expected to report preliminary 2020 life-expectancy data next week."A lot of people love Zoom, but there is something about face to face contact," he said. The provider has offered both in-person and virtual care since last summer.While white people account for most drug-overdose deaths, they have risen in recent years among Black people.In Minnesota, the drug-overdose death rate for Black people was nearly twice that of white people in 2019, according to a report from the Minnesota Department of Health. Mary DeLaquil, author of the report and an epidemiologist with the department, said that while those data aren't available yet for 2020, she doesn't expect an improvement. "I feel fairly confident saying it's not going to go down in 2020," she said. "In Minnesota and nationally, we are seeing drug overdoses rise across the board."Tiffany Sales had been on and off drugs for her entire adult life when she went into a casino bathroom early one morning in the first week of January this year in Atlantic City, N.J., her hometown. The 52-year-old former concessions operator was found dead later, a crack pipe in her hand, said her sister, Lisa C. Oliver.Ms. Sales had weaned herself off drugs several times, and held down supervisory-level jobs when she was clean, said Dr. Oliver, an instructional designer for a healthcare system and a grief counselor who lives in Atlanta. Normally in only sporadic touch with family members, Ms. Sales had reached out early in the pandemic. "She left a voice mail saying, with all that's going on, I want to keep in touch," Dr. Oliver recalled.The rising death toll points to a need for urgent, comprehensive measures to address the crisis, public health and treatment experts said. The governments should use the settlement money they are expected to receive for treatment and prevention programs, including investments to help reduce disparities in communities of color, Ms. Tula said.The priority now should be to get help to people at high risk of overdoses, Dr. Saloner said. Then, more steps should be taken to make treatment easier for people in need to access, he said. They include making treatment available in pharmacies and community clinics, and removing limits on the number of patients providers can prescribe medication for opioid-use disorder."We've got to try all this stuff," he said. "It's beyond too late."