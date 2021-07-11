Society's Child
FBI Seth Rich Documents: Emails mention Mueller, Clinton and Assassination Discussions
released thousands of pages of documents today on murdered DNC operative Seth Rich.
This was after they denied for years they had nothing on the case.
It later was revealed that not only did they have thousands of pages of documents
** The documents were posted today on the FBI Vault —
Have at it...
https://vault.fbi.gov/seth-rich/seth-rich-part-01-of-01/view
For years Attorney Ty Clevenger requested this information on the case from the FBI. This week the FBI released the information without notifying Clevenger.
Now this...
The FBI documents included these two documents that mention Robert Mueller and Hillary Clinton from pages 134 and 135.
This email mentions Mueller holding the name of the hitman.
No explanation is given.
Why was this redacted?
Did the FBI know that Rich was behind Wikileaks emails?
Did the FBI lie to the American public for years about this?
