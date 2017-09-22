Society's Child
Private cyber security firm payments coincide with deaths of Seth Rich, Shawn Lucas
Elizabeth Vos
Disobedient Media
Thu, 21 Sep 2017 17:15 UTC
Disobedient Media
Thu, 21 Sep 2017 17:15 UTC
America First Media Group appears to show that payments made to private cyber security firm Crowdstrike coincided with the dates of two mysterious deaths, including the unsolved murder of Seth Rich and the death of process server Shawn Lucas.
Disobedient Media previously reported on Shawn Lucas' death, which occurred shortly after he attempted to serve former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz with papers regarding the DNC Fraud Lawsuit. Attorneys for the plaintiffs in that case later sought protection from the court, and in doing so had cited both Seth Rich and Shawn Lucas' deaths, as well as that of Beranton Whisenant Jr. and others.
In their report, America First Media Group shows that the first payments made were preemptive measures on May 5th, 2016. They add that the next payment to Crowdstrike, totaling $98,849.84, took place on July 11th.
Their report specifically stated that:
"The relationship to this date happens to be the day after DNC Data Director of New Voter Registration Seth Rich was murdered."
The report indicates: "The final payment to date is August 3rd, 2016. This coincides with another murder in the District of Columbia. Shawn Lucas, who died on August 2nd of last year, was the DNC Process Server and close friend of Seth Rich."
That Lucas and Rich were friends is an extremely important and noteworthy detail, and may provide some connection between their deaths which has not previously been considered. If true it is an extremely new detail in the context of their deaths and the political furor surrounding both men.
Disobedient Media has provided ongoing coverage of Crowdstrike, including their connection to George Soros via the Atlantic Council. We have also extensively reported on the groundbreaking work of Adam Carter, who has raised strong concerns regarding Crowdstrike's possible role in the creation of the Guccifer 2.0 persona and possible fabrication of Russian hacking in coordination with the DNC. Carter has specifically reported on the possibility that former Assistant FBI Director Shawn Henry, currently the President of Crowdstrike, as well as Dmitri Alperovitch, the company's co-founder and CTO.
If the latest reports from America First Media Group are proven to be substantial, it would be monumental not only in terms of shedding light on the circumstances of two untimely deaths, but also in revealing the machinations of a firm who seems intimately involved with the DNC power structure and who may have been involved in the fabrication of one of the greatest political scandals in recent memory.
Disobedient Media previously reported on Shawn Lucas' death, which occurred shortly after he attempted to serve former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz with papers regarding the DNC Fraud Lawsuit. Attorneys for the plaintiffs in that case later sought protection from the court, and in doing so had cited both Seth Rich and Shawn Lucas' deaths, as well as that of Beranton Whisenant Jr. and others.
In their report, America First Media Group shows that the first payments made were preemptive measures on May 5th, 2016. They add that the next payment to Crowdstrike, totaling $98,849.84, took place on July 11th.
Their report specifically stated that:
"The relationship to this date happens to be the day after DNC Data Director of New Voter Registration Seth Rich was murdered."
The report indicates: "The final payment to date is August 3rd, 2016. This coincides with another murder in the District of Columbia. Shawn Lucas, who died on August 2nd of last year, was the DNC Process Server and close friend of Seth Rich."
That Lucas and Rich were friends is an extremely important and noteworthy detail, and may provide some connection between their deaths which has not previously been considered. If true it is an extremely new detail in the context of their deaths and the political furor surrounding both men.
Disobedient Media has provided ongoing coverage of Crowdstrike, including their connection to George Soros via the Atlantic Council. We have also extensively reported on the groundbreaking work of Adam Carter, who has raised strong concerns regarding Crowdstrike's possible role in the creation of the Guccifer 2.0 persona and possible fabrication of Russian hacking in coordination with the DNC. Carter has specifically reported on the possibility that former Assistant FBI Director Shawn Henry, currently the President of Crowdstrike, as well as Dmitri Alperovitch, the company's co-founder and CTO.
If the latest reports from America First Media Group are proven to be substantial, it would be monumental not only in terms of shedding light on the circumstances of two untimely deaths, but also in revealing the machinations of a firm who seems intimately involved with the DNC power structure and who may have been involved in the fabrication of one of the greatest political scandals in recent memory.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )