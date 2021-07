© Sen. Ed McBroom/Youtube



"Those promoting Antrim County as the prime evidence of a nationwide conspiracy to steal the election place all other statements and actions they make in a position of zero credibility," the report said. The report did mention Matt DePerno, the courageous attorney who agreed to represent Plaintiff William Bailey in his lawsuit against Antrim County where it was discovered that over 5,000 votes were flipped from Trump to Biden in the Nov. election.

Since December 9th 2020, I have been in support of a Forensic Audit. Having heard from eyewitnesses and too many voters (at their doors) in my district who don't trust the system and I believe the Legislature should order a Forensic Audit. Benson recounts are not enough. We must examine ballots, tabulators, and chain of custody. All of it. I don't think we have anything to lose and it will help restore lost faith for millions of voters.

On December 16, 2020, after over 100 witnesses testified to voter fraud or voter irregularities in from Michigan Legislature's House and Senate Oversight Committees, Committee Chairs Senator Ed McBroom (R), and Rep. Matt Hall (R) issued subpoenas demanding The subpoena gave Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and Livonia City Clerk Susan Nash until Jan. 12, 2021, to produce the evidence, giving lawmakers 8 days to process the results of the subpoena before the next president was to be sworn into office.



The subpeonas demanded the recipients surrender: Absentee voter counting board laptops, emails, logs related to all poll watchers and poll challengers as well as all communication with City of Detroit poll workers, all hard drives and memory drives for adjudication machines that were used during the AVCB (Absentee Voter Count Board) process, a list of workers hired to be adjudicators at the TCF Center where absentee ballots were counted, as well as a list of all hired election workers with their political party affiliation. The subpoenas also demanded a record of the public accuracy test for all Dominion machines.

All names of Dominion employees at the TCF Center and a record of any communications they had with any employees or Detroit public election officials, as well as records of any computers connected to the internet.

Any and all documents and communications related to any funding provided by non-governmental persons or entities for purposes of administering the 2020 election is the final request. Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been accused of funneling hundreds of millions of dollars to affect the outcome of our elections. Most of the money given by Zuckerberg for "safe elections" was spent in Democrat strongholds in battleground states, like Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Atlanta, and Detroit, where voter integrity has been called into question.

Surveillance footage from the highly contentious TCF Center, as poll challengers were prohibited from using their phones to videotape issues they encountered. Video footage from the room where hundreds of thousands of ballots were processed should corroborate many of the claims made on their affidavits. Although the footage shared by the Gateway Pundit from the exterior of the counting room at the TCF Center, verified claims by poll workers about the white van that made a 3:30 am ballot dump on the morning after the election, the footage subpoenaed by MI lawmakers from the inside of the counting room could be the key to finding out the truth about claims made by poll challengers that the tabulators were connected to the internet.