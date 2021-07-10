Michigan lawmakers have been told by leadership and by an unelected House lawyer to sit down and shut up over the election fraud that took place in the November 2020 election. They were willing to play the game until Senator Ed McBroom released his report on voter fraud.
Republican Senator McBroom, who sat through hours of testimony of Republican and Independent poll challengers who told stunning stories of witnessing potential voter fraud and intimidation by paid election workers and outside leftist agitators, claimed that he and his crack team of Senate investigators could see no evidence of massive voter fraud.
"Those promoting Antrim County as the prime evidence of a nationwide conspiracy to steal the election place all other statements and actions they make in a position of zero credibility," the report said. The report did mention Matt DePerno, the courageous attorney who agreed to represent Plaintiff William Bailey in his lawsuit against Antrim County where it was discovered that over 5,000 votes were flipped from Trump to Biden in the Nov. election.On June 22, 2020, conservative Michigan Rep. Steve Carra (R) was the first MI lawmaker to stand up for Michigan residents who don't believe their elections were free or fair. Rep. Carra proposed House Bill 5091, requesting $2.5 million to perform a forensic audit of the November 2020 presidential and US Senate election in the hotly contested state of Michigan.
MI Rep. Daire Rendon (R) reached out to 100 Percent Fed Up to explain that she's very disappointed in the MI Senate Oversight Committee's report on the November 2020 election in Michigan.
Now, in a Facebook post, one of Michigan's most reliably conservative lawmakers, Matt (Mad-Dog) Maddock (R) is also calling for a forensic audit of the November election.
Since December 9th 2020, I have been in support of a Forensic Audit. Having heard from eyewitnesses and too many voters (at their doors) in my district who don't trust the system and I believe the Legislature should order a Forensic Audit. Benson recounts are not enough. We must examine ballots, tabulators, and chain of custody. All of it. I don't think we have anything to lose and it will help restore lost faith for millions of voters.
Late in the evening on November 3, 2020, Trump had taken a sizeable lead in Michigan over Joe Biden. Citizens who watched Trump win their state in 2016 went to bed that night believing Trump had won the election in their state. Instead, voters were stunned when they woke up to discover a massive early morning dump of votes for Biden were counted in the wee hours of the morning, making Basement Joe the unofficial "victor" in Michigan.
Democrats and their allies in the dishonest Michigan media expected voters to quietly accept the outcome of the election. Never mind what voters saw with their own eyes, as the unpopular Joe Biden campaigned from his basement and could barely draw a dozen people to his rallies.
Additionally, it was discovered that over 5,000 votes had flipped from President Trump to Joe Biden in Antrim County, MI, where Dominion Voting Machines were used. As a result of the massive errors in Antrim County, a lawsuit was filed against Antrim County resident Bill Bailey. Circuit Court Judge Kevin A. Elsenheimer agreed to allow Bill Bailey's attorney Matt DePerno, to bring in a team of IT experts to perform a forensic audit on the Dominion Voting machines used in the election. The initial report on the results from the audit was released on December 13, 2020. It showed a reported error rate of 68.05%, meaning an astounding 68.05% of ballots cast in Antrim County, MI, were allegedly sent to adjudication, meaning the ballots would be analyzed by someone other than the voter to determine the intent of the voter.
For months, Michigan citizens called on leadership in the state legislature to take action and address the hundreds of claims by GOP poll challengers who were threatened by election workers who witnessed voter fraud or irregularities or were threatened and intimidated by paid election workers or leftist agitators at the TCF Center where hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots were counted. Many of the GOP poll challengers testified in front of the MI House and/or Senate Oversight Committees.
On December 16, 2020, after over 100 witnesses testified to voter fraud or voter irregularities in from Michigan Legislature's House and Senate Oversight Committees, Committee Chairs Senator Ed McBroom (R), and Rep. Matt Hall (R) issued subpoenas demanding The subpoena gave Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and Livonia City Clerk Susan Nash until Jan. 12, 2021, to produce the evidence, giving lawmakers 8 days to process the results of the subpoena before the next president was to be sworn into office.It's been over 6 months since the deadline for all subpoenaed materials to be turned over to the House and Senate Oversight Committees. So we wanted to know why the evidence has not yet been released.
The subpeonas demanded the recipients surrender:
Although the footage shared by the Gateway Pundit from the exterior of the counting room at the TCF Center, verified claims by poll workers about the white van that made a 3:30 am ballot dump on the morning after the election, the footage subpoenaed by MI lawmakers from the inside of the counting room could be the key to finding out the truth about claims made by poll challengers that the tabulators were connected to the internet.
- Absentee voter counting board laptops, emails, logs related to all poll watchers and poll challengers as well as all communication with City of Detroit poll workers, all hard drives and memory drives for adjudication machines that were used during the AVCB (Absentee Voter Count Board) process, a list of workers hired to be adjudicators at the TCF Center where absentee ballots were counted, as well as a list of all hired election workers with their political party affiliation. The subpoenas also demanded a record of the public accuracy test for all Dominion machines.
- All hard drives and memory drives for adjudication machines that were used during the AVCB (Absentee Voter Count Board) process, a list of workers hired to be adjudicators at the TCF Center where absentee ballots were counted, and a record of the public accuracy test for all Dominion machines. Envelopes and absentee voter ballots that were processed at specific tables. The list the names of all people who picked up and delivered absentee ballots from the Detroit City Clerk's office, drop boxes, or voting centers to the TCF Center, and when.
- All names of Dominion employees at the TCF Center and a record of any communications they had with any employees or Detroit public election officials, as well as records of any computers connected to the internet.
- Any and all documents and communications related to any funding provided by non-governmental persons or entities for purposes of administering the 2020 election is the final request. Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been accused of funneling hundreds of millions of dollars to affect the outcome of our elections. Most of the money given by Zuckerberg for "safe elections" was spent in Democrat strongholds in battleground states, like Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Atlanta, and Detroit, where voter integrity has been called into question.
- Surveillance footage from the highly contentious TCF Center, as poll challengers were prohibited from using their phones to videotape issues they encountered. Video footage from the room where hundreds of thousands of ballots were processed should corroborate many of the claims made on their affidavits.
Michigan residents have been patiently waiting for the results to be shared with them, but apparently, Rep. Steve Johnson has no intention of sharing the evidence with the citizens he represents. Why? Rep. Steve Johnson told us he isn't releasing the evidence because he doesn't believe the evidence he's seen proves there was any "serious election fraud."
But that's not all...
We received an anonymous tip that unelected House lawyers have told Rep. Johnson that he cannot share evidence from the subpoenas with fellow members of congress unless they agree to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement). I spoke with Steve Johnson by phone to ask him a few questions about the alleged agreement and other issues related to potential election fraud in the November election.
On Johnson's refusal to share the results of the subpoenaed information:
Johnson confirmed with me that members of the MI legislature are being told they must sign an NDA, but only to share documents related to the evidence subpoenaed by the House and Senate Oversight Committees. "No one's saying they can't look at the evidence. We're just saying they can't disclose the actual documents," Johnson told me. I asked him to clarify that the lawmakers are, indeed, able to view the subpoenaed evidence? Rep. Johnson confirmed that lawmakers have the ability to look at the evidence, but "they can't actually disclose the documents."
If that's true, why are lawmakers not sharing the evidence they've seen? Has anyone told them they can look at the evidence?
The armor is beginning to crack in Lansing, MI. How will other conservatives wait to fall in line with their fellow lawmakers and demand a full forensic audit on behalf of the citizens they represent?
Comment: The evidence for fraud that poured out of Michigan in the wake of the 2020 election is overwhelming. It's a travesty and an insult to the voting public that the Michigan legislature has yet to act on it in any substantial way.
