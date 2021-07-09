The federal government plans to launch a national ad campaign aimed at making more white Canadians knowledgeable about systemic racism.Launching a public education and awareness campaign is part of the Liberal government's anti-racism strategy.Details of what Canadian Heritage is looking for in such a campaign, set to launch later this year, are included in documents posted on the government's procurement website.The department says the campaign's goal is to get more Canadians fighting systemic racism by making them aware of its impacts through marketing, social media and public engagement.The issue of systemic racism was brought to the forefront last May after the murder of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, by former police officer Derek Chauvin.His death sparked protests and rallies across Canada calling out racism in this country too.