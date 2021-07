No one has milked the events of January 6 more than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). She set the official narrative early and often, a storyline her scribes in the news media have dutifully repeated without question or scrutiny."[Y]esterday, the president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America, the gleeful desecration of the U.S. Capitol, which is the temple of our American democracy," Pelosi lamented in a hyperdramatic press conference the day after the raucous protest. She accused President Trump of "sedition" and urged his cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him just two weeks before he officially left the White House.Nearly every word in her opening statement that day is untrue. The president didn't "incite" the violence; it was not an insurrection, armed or otherwise, and the only person who used a firearm was a still-unidentified Capitol police officer who killed an unarmed female veteran.Aside from a few smashed windows, no one gleefully desecrated property — one could convincingly make the argument that the daily presence of lawmakers such as Representatives Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Cori Bush (D-Mo.), among others represents the true desecration of the property — and America isn't supposed to believe in sacred "temples" of governmental power. It's also the same place where Democrats plotted for four years to "attack our democracy" by attempting to remove the duly-elected president of the United States.It also was totally cool when thousands of climate activists, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), occupied Pelosi's office that same year to demand action on the environment. Pelosi didn't scold those activists for desecrating the temple of democracy; she quickly acquiesced to their public pressure campaign.Her henchmen in Congress executed a second impeachment trial against Donald Trump after he left office based on a number of her falsehoods about January 6; she has referred to Republican House members as the "enemy within."That's just a short list of Pelosi's lies, hyperbole, and political machinations tied to the events of January 6. Fearful she'll again lose the speaker's gavel after next year's midterm elections, Pelosi hopes to weaponize the Capitol protest against Republicans in 2022.Pelosi has now announced Democrats will go it alone — with the exception of turncoat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) — to investigate January 6. Describing the four-hour disturbance "one of the darkest days in our history," Pelosi confessed that she is suffering from "trauma she can never forget." (Apparently many of Pelosi's Democratic underlings and even Capitol Police officers cannot get past the Saigon-like siege of the Capitol on January 6. USCP officers are receiving comfort from the department's new emotional support dog, Lila.)"Nearly six months later, many questions regarding the circumstances of this assault on our democracy and the response to it remain," Pelosi said during a June 24 press conference announcing the formation of her select committee. "It is imperative we seek the truth."For once, I agree with Pelosi.Additionally, here are just a few questions Pelosi's inquisition should answer:1)2)3)4)5)6)7)8)9)10)11)12)13)14)15)16)17)18)19)20)It's unlikely, of course, that Pelosi's truth-seeking mission will result in anything more than reheated political spin, recriminations, and fuel for nonstop media attention. But Americans, and Republican leaders including Donald Trump, should keep asking legitimate questions and demanding truthful answers.Julie Kelly is a political commentator and senior contributor to American Greatness. She is the author of Disloyal Opposition: How the NeverTrump Right Tried―And Failed―To Take Down the President. Her past work can be found at The Federalist and National Review. She also has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, The Hill, Chicago Tribune, Forbes, and Genetic Literacy Project. She is the co-host of 'Happy Hour podcast with Julie and Liz.' She is a graduate of Eastern Illinois University and lives in suburban Chicago with her husband and two daughters.