The review, led by retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, also calls for a Quick Response Force to cost as much as $130 million a year.The U.S. government should have a 24/7 "Quick Reaction Force" of National Guardsmen or federal law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol, according to the review of the Jan. 6 riot ordered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and led by retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré.One option for manning the force would be to reestablish a military police battalion from troops "who live in or near the city year-round,," the draft report states.Other recommendations include hiring as many as 900 more USCP officers, a 40% increase to the force, which the report concluded was "understaffed, insufficiently equipped and inadequately trained" for the Jan. 6 riot.