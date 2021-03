© Reuters/Shannon Stapleton



Federal investigators are looking at communications between members of Congress and the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, a U.S. official told CNN . The investigators, according to CNN, have looked atand includes indications of contact with lawmakers.However, itthe official said.Authorities have been investigating the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 for months and have been able to arrest hundreds of those involved in the riot that led to the deaths of five people.Officials are still arresting those who stormed the Capitol but are going toThe FBI and Justice Department declined to comment to CNN.but no concrete evidence has been released that her tour was linked to the riot.to see if there was any connection between tours and the rioters. If connections are found between rioters and lawmakers, authorities could obtain a warrant to see the communications, CNN reported.Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) told CNN that he asked the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate the connections as well since he believes it will have an easier time obtaining the information, as lawmakers can stall the FBI's work with the Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause, which protects members of Congress from lawsuits over speech made during legislative acts.with Democratic lawmakers believing they had some involvement with or helped incite the riot that occurred.There has beenin the riot and officials are not looking at any one lawmaker at the moment, the official told CNN.