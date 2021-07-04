The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said efforts to quell the blaze at O'Doherty and Sons Coffin and Casket manufacturers in Railway Street, Strabane, are likely to continue into Monday.
Around 80 firefighters have been dispatched to tackle the fire, with the public urged to avoid the area.
'NIFRS are continuing to deal with what was a substantial fire at a commercial premises, Railway Street Strabane,' the Fire Service said in a statement on Sunday.
'There are currently 10 pumping appliances and four specialist vehicles in attendance with approximately 80 firefighters. Operations are expected to continue into tomorrow.
'The public are asked to avoid the area due to high level of activity and also keep windows and doors closed. NIFRS received notification of the fire at 1610hrs, cause is currently under investigation.'
No injuries have been reported.
Earlier on Sunday, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the area, which mentioned a risk of lightning strikes.
It said: 'There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
Derry City & Strabane District Council's DUP mayor, Graham Warke, said the storms had brought heavy flooding in the area.
He said: 'We're dealing with a number of floods here at the moment in the city. I know there's a major fire. It's mad here at the minute. We're having severe heavy rain, a lot of local flooding.'
Charles O'Doherty & Sons is an independent family business that has been operating in the area for more than a century after being established in 1908.
Its website says: 'The business originally built horse-drawn carts and traps and then evolved to coach building with the advent of the combustion engine.
