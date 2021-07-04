A major fire broke out at a coffin-making factory in Northern Ireland today after the building was reportedly struck by lightning.The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said efforts to quell the blaze at O'Doherty and Sons Coffin and Casket manufacturers in Railway Street, Strabane, are likely to continue into Monday., with the public urged to avoid the area.'NIFRS are continuing to deal with what was, Railway Street Strabane,' the Fire Service said in a statement on Sunday.'There are currently 10 pumping appliances and four specialist vehicles in attendance with approximately 80 firefighters. Operations are expected to continue into tomorrow.'The public are asked to avoid the area due to high level of activity and also keep windows and doors closed. NIFRS received notification of the fire at 1610hrs, cause is currently under investigation.'The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said efforts to quell the blaze at O'Doherty and Sons Coffin and Casket manufacturers in Railway Street, Strabane, are likely to continue into MondayNo injuries have been reported.It said: 'There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong windsDerry City & Strabane District Council's DUP mayor, Graham Warke, saidHe said: 'We're dealing with a number of floods here at the moment in the city. I know there's a major fire. It's mad here at the minute. We're having severe heavy rain, a lot of local flooding.'Charles O'Doherty & Sons is an independent family business that has been operating in the area for more than a century after being established in 1908.Its website says: 'The business originally built horse-drawn carts and traps and then evolved to coach building with the advent of the combustion engine.