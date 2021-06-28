HBO's Bill Maher slammed tech giants such as Facebook and YouTube that limited information about the origins of the coronavirus and censored mentions of the lab-leak theory.The lab-leak theory, which was treated as a conspiracy theory but is now garnering more attention, states the coronavirus began in a lab in Wuhan, China, and got out."Facebook banned any post for four months about COVID coming from a lab. Of course, now even the Biden administration is looking into this," Maher said on his show Friday.It was previously believed the coronavirus occurred naturally.Some argued that giving credence to the lab-leak theory would lead to anti-Asian hate crimes, as crimes against the Asian community have spiked over the past year.Maher also went after YouTube censoring Bret Weinstein's podcast in which he talked about a new drug called ivermectin that could be used to treat the coronavirus.