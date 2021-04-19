In the digital awards ceremony, YouTube video creator Molly Burke praised Wojcicki as a free speech leader before the YouTube CEO detailed in her acceptance speech how much the platform censors its users.
Comment: Of course she should be praised. YouTube is a bastion of free speech. Anyone is free to speak about whatever Wojcicki and her fellow ideologues agree they should be allowed to. What other kind of freedom is there?
"The freedoms we have, we really can't take for granted," Wojcicki declared, adding that "we really have to make sure we're protecting them in every way possible."
Comment: Exactly, by making sure no one is allowed to share dissenting views. Why should they be allowed to do so? They are obviously wrong, according to Wojcicki. Woke ideologues need to be free to command the public square and dominate all discourse.
Wojcicki, however, went on to argue that "we also need to make sure there are limits," and revealed that the company removed nine million videos in the last quarter, 90% of which were taken down by machines.
She also said there is "a lot of content that technically meets the spirit of what we're trying to do, but it is borderline, and so for that content we will just reduce - meaning we're not going to recommend it to our users."
Comment: As in borderline personality disorder.
Social media users mocked the irony of Wojcicki receiving an award for free speech, and the video of the ceremony on YouTube had garnered more than 400 dislikes and just one like at the time of writing.
Comment: The video is getting ratioed like none other. 4500 dislikes, 10 likes. Yep, 10 likes. Absolutely beautiful.
"This is the worst form of gaslighting I've ever seen," commented one user, while another questioned, "What's next, Facebook getting an award for respecting privacy?"
One YouTube content creator posted a photo showing at least 15 of his videos banned from the platform for "inappropriate content," and a Twitter user wrote, "Free Expression Award? Are they having a laugh[?] Didn't she just censor the governor of Florida speaking with medical experts[?]"
YouTube banned a video of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis talking about the benefits and cons of children wearing Covid-19 face masks with a panel of scientists earlier this month, calling it "medical misinformation."
Several high-profile users have been banned from YouTube, including Infowars founder Alex Jones, British rapper Wiley, and former White House adviser Seb Gorka, while many others have faced various degrees of censorship from content-hiding to demonetization.
Former president Donald Trump, conservative television network One America News (OAN), and the government of Pakistan have also received temporary bans over the past few years.
YouTube content creators have frequently spoken out against the platform's censorious policies, with some of the largest figures moving to competing websites in protest. Though many content creators remain on YouTube's platform, an increasing number are using it as a secondary website where their content is posted up to a week after it debuted on another service.
Comment: Welcome to Absurdistan. We've been there for a while, but it's getting more and more obvious. And it'll get worse too. Strap in and enjoy the ride!