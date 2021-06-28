Society's Child
Rochester Antifa member pleads guilty for posting IED recipe and inciting riots
The Post Millennial
Sun, 27 Jun 2021 02:16 UTC
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York charged 27-year-old Ryan Howe, of Rochester, in October 2020 with using a facility of interstate and foreign commerce to incite, promote, and encourage a riot. Howe — who uses the pronouns "they/them" and "she/her" — is also known as "Rylea Autumn."
This week Howe pled guilty to civil disorder, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Howe's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4. Howe, an admitted Antifa militant and communist, repeatedly called for violence and arson attacks during Black Lives Matter-Antifa rioting last year.
According to court records, Howe wrapped themselves around a street sign to resist arrest and kicked police officers to avoid being handcuffed.
According to the criminal complaint, Howe wrote a number of extremist posts throughout September 2020 that caught the attention of law enforcement.
On Sept. 8, 2020, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office alerted federal investigators to Howe's profile on Facebook, which showed Howe had espoused extreme Antifa beliefs. Howe's profile picture last year depicted them dressed in black bloc with the accompanying text, "Antifascist Action."
Twitter account is filled with posts identifying with Antifa and expressing support for communism. Howe's other social media posts show an immense involvement in far-left activism organized in the Rochester-area. Howe was also arrested in July 2020 at another protest.
The federal complaint cited that on Sept. 23, 2020, Howe wrote on Facebook, "Burn this sh — to the f — ng ground," in response to news that the Kentucky officer involved in Breonna Taylor's death was charged with three counts of felony wanton endangerment, rather than murder. A day later, Howe shared an online recipe on how to make a homemade Molotov cocktail and guidance on how to hurl one of the flammable objects at law enforcement officers, the complaint alleged.
Howe later posted on the same day: "Good morning to everyone ready to burn this whole f — ing country to the ground!"
Howe has since urged "mayosapians," a derogatory term for white people, to send slavery reparations on Juneteenth to black Americans and then "get the f — out." Howe uploaded an image of the "TransAnarchism" flag in honor of Pride Month.
This ... thing is not real. A crisis actor.
What a ridiculous story ...