RECAP: The Changing Jet Stream and Global Cooling

It's been a historically cold start to summer for central and eastern Canada, with the Saskatchewan towns of Lucky Lake, Rosetown, and Leader among the locales logging record low temperatures this week.The village of Lucky Lake saw the mercury plunge to 1C (33.8F) on Monday, June 21, which smashed its previous record for the date of 3.5C (38.3F) set last year, in 2020 (further signs of our cooling climate).The Leader area observed a low of 2C (35.6F) on Monday, which was cold enough to comfortably usurp the old benchmark of 3.3C (37.9F) from 1951.), which busted the town's all time record of 1.1C set way back in 1917 (during the Centennial Minimum).Not only was the Town of Rosetown the coldest in west central region of Saskatchewan, it was the coldest provincewide, beating-outIn addition, historic summer freezes have also swept the provinces of Manitoba, Ontario, and southern Quebec.As the obfuscating mainstream media draws everyone's attention to the anomalous heat in the West, the majority of the North American continent has actually been suffering record-breaking cold:Historically low solar activity and a resulting meridional jet stream flow are to blame for North America's summer chills — these forcings are also responsible for the West's heat, because as easily as a wavy jet stream can deliver Arctic cold unusually-far south, it can also send Tropical heat anomalously-far north:These climate forcings and mechanisms have been understood for decades, but as they jar with today's politicized anthropogenic global warming narrative they have been conveniently forgotten:Looking ahead, additional record summer cold is the cards for central and western regions as that 'Grand Solar Minimum' pattern continues to manifest: