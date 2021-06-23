© Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

But in 2013, [Lisa Simone Kelly] was accused of "breaching her fiduciary duty" to both the estate and trust, allegedly draining up to $2 million from its coffers, including a $1.5 million deposit into her personal company, according to court records reviewed by The Daily Beast.



Harris oversaw the case and came down hard on Kelly, at one point wanting to surcharge her nearly $6 million, plus more than $2.5 million in interest. Eventually, the parties came to an agreement: Kelly was stripped of her title of estate administrator and agreed to relinquish her rights to Simone's works. She also was barred from saying or implying that she had any affiliation with her mother's legacy and estate.

She added that Harris as California's attorney general then targeted her family for allegedly committing fraud "which of course, turned out to be totally false as the money she was talking about was used to pay attorneys, accountants and to protect and run the estate.