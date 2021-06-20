Puppet Masters
Rallies in Peru over 'contested' election, despite observers recording no evidence of voter fraud
Reuters
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 13:44 UTC
Castillo was leading the official count while Fujimori sought to get votes annulled, although pollster Ipsos Peru said it had done a statistical analysis of the ballots and found no evidence of abnormal voting patterns that would have benefited one candidate over the other.
"We are not going to allow them to ignore the popular will, to ignore the electoral result. We are going to defend democracy," Veronika Mendoza, former leftist presidential candidate, said at the Castillo support rally.
She accused the Fujimori camp of lying about election fraud. Castillo, who aims to rewrite the constitution if named the winner, got 50.125% of the vote, with a difference of 44,058 ballots. He has declared himself the winner.
Fujimori, daughter of jailed ex-president Alberto Fujimori, showed no signs of relenting.
"We are not going to accept our votes being stolen," she said at a rally.
To officially name a winner the National Elections Jury must resolve all challenges to the results. Mining companies are watching the process closely, with business leaders voicing concern about the effect that Castillo's socialist policies would have in the world's No. 2 copper producing country.
Quote of the Day
The conceptual perspective of sapiens is built up to a great extent by his beliefs, for when man believes something with sufficient certainty, he confers on these beliefs the category of knowledge, which in the majority of cases are only a reflection of his opinions, hopes, likes, or dislikes.
Comment: It remains to be seen, but one can't help but be a little suspicious that perhaps there's a hidden hand trying to keep left-wing Castillo from power; particularly because neither national nor international observers recorded any evidence of voting fraud, and clearly he's not the favorite of big business: