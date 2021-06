Congressmembers say UFOs pose major national security risks as the Pentagon's highly anticipated UFO report gets delivered to Capitol Hill.Members of the House Intelligence Committee received a quiet sneak peak of the bombshell report explaining that while the existence of alien life is questionable, any UFOs pose a major threat to national security.US intelligence experts have produced a UFO dossier on what the government knows about unidentified aerial phenomena, examining whether decades of orb sightings constitute a national security threat.