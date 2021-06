A highly anticipated report detailing the US intelligence community's knowledge of UFOs will reveal that officials still cannot explain the movement of the mysterious objects,according to a report Thursday.Set to be presented to Congress later this month,, the New York Times reported, citing senior administration officials with knowledge of the report.But the document may yield more questions than answers. The officials said that was "about the only conclusive finding" from the report,Intelligence officials purportedly note they have developedThe office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Defense Department compiled the report.A portion of the report will remain classified. Officials told the TimesOne official told the newspaper there was "worry" among the intelligence and military communities that the phenomena could be experimental technology from China, Russia or another foreign power.While speculation about the existence of UFOs has run rampant for decades, calls to declassify intelligence on unexplained sightings gained momentum on Capitol Hill in recent years.Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., backed the inclusion of a provision in last December's $2.3 trillion coronavirus and government funding package which mandated the intelligence report on UFOs