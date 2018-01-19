High Strangeness
UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
Matthew Loffhagen
Outer Places
Fri, 19 Jan 2018 17:25 UTC
the Pentagon maintained a secret UFO program for over the past half a decade.
Emboldened by the news, many UFO enthusiasts and genuine experts have begun weighing in on the matter, arguing either for or against the existence of the alien visitors that the US government is so eager to study.
One of the most compelling pieces of evidence suggesting that UFOs really are the result of highly advanced technology comes in the form of footage from two F/A-18F super hornets who, in 2004, spotted a white "tic-tac" shaped aircraft off the coast of San Diego.
In footage that has been made public, the pilots involved note that the UFO is flying into the wind, before rotating. While no more are seen in the video, the pilots claim that they can see "a whole fleet" of similar UFOs on a scanner.
Now, no doubt as a result of the increased media attention following the Pentagon revelation, one of the pilots who spotted the tic-tac UFO has spoken out with a chilling warning for humanity.
According to the now former US Navy pilot David Fravor, the joke's over. UFOs aren't funny anymore.
"I think the story needs to be told. We need to stop making jokes and start paying attention to it. This is not a US problem. This is a global issue. Why aren't we investigating these things? If it's like ET, then it's all good. If it's like War of the Worlds or Independence Day, then not so much. Our technology is way, way behind. I know what I saw, oh yeah it reacted to us."
Fravor seems emphatic in his assertion that he really did see a mysterious, highly advanced alien spacecraft. He's not he only official military personnel to make such a claim, and based on his own knowledge and experience with aircraft, his solemn word carries weight when he swears that the tic-tac UFO was real.
That said, there's no shortage of people who are ready to poke holes in his argument, and suggest alternative explanations for the footage shown.
Noted UFO skeptic Mick West has given an alternative explanation for the footage, suggesting that what appears to be a mysterious craft is simply caused by the effects of camera trickery-either thanks to accidental misuse of filming equipment or a deliberate attempt to make something relatively mundane look more otherworldy.
Similarly, another expert has debunked a photograph that has done the rounds, with people claiming it was taken at the same time. In reality, according to UFO expert Steve Mera, this photo was taken in Manchester, England, in 2005. The subject of the photo? A novelty helium balloon in the shape of a number 1.
It's likely that the debate over the San Diego incident is going to rage for the foreseeable future. As with all similar accounts of UFOs, the footage is too grainy and limited to definitively prove what's going on.
For now, we're all entitled to believe what we wish about the tic-tac UFO, but it's worth bearing in mind that if David Fravor is correct and this is the first warning sign of an oncoming War of the Worlds, there'll be no shortage of smug UFO truthers ready to point out that they were right while we're all being melted down into alien snack food.
