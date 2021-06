The former chief of the Pentagon's unidentified flying objects investigations program publicly confirmed that the U.S. government has in the past actively considered, and is presently still considering, whether the most extraordinary unidentified flying objects are not of earthly origin.The most extraordinary UFOs being those that have been subjected to multiple intelligence collection systems. UFOs where the collected data has then been subjected to extensive analysis in an attempt to rule out aircraft, meteorological phenomena, or other otherwise conventional explanations. UFOs that then still defy conventional explanation. Luis Elizondo told the Washington Examiner that the U.S. government has intelligence-analysis predicated reason to investigate further whether these UFOs are indeed not of earthly origin. It matters because Elizondo says these UFOs (what the government refers to as "unidentified aerial phenomena"/UAPs) are not believed to be.But Elizondo's words should carry weight.As chief of the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, Elizondo led the U.S. government's effort to identify, catalog, and more broadly assess UFOs. Those efforts now fall to the "UAP Task Force," run out of the Office of Naval Intelligence. Other elements of the U.S. government retain ad hoc efforts to investigate UFOs. However, the measure of resources and coordination applied to these efforts varies widely.On that count, Elizondo pushed back against that report's purported assertion, that the government has no evidence to indicate an "extraterrestrial" origin for these UFOs. Elizondo told the Washington Examiner that the government has evidence to indicate that the most extraordinary UFOs are not "human-made machines." In deference to his continuing security clearance obligations, Elizondo would not offer more information on this specific topic when pressed.Much may now depend on the outcome of the Defense Department inspector general's investigation into how the Pentagon's UFO research effort has been handled thus far. The Debrief's Tim McMillan recently examined the significance this investigation may hold for the future of UFO research.Regardless, Elizondo's comments to the Washington Examiner are striking. They appear to offer the first on-record corroboration by a former senior U.S. government official intimately involved in UFO research efforts that some UFOs are believed to be unknown machines of a truly extraordinary nature. Reflecting a stigma that flows across the media world and government, few want to state publicly what Elizondo has now said on the record.