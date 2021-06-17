© Brynn Anderson/AP



Documents that Georgia's largest county submitted to state officials as part of a post-election auditduring last November's voting, ranging fromin a presidential race that Joe Biden was certified as winning statewide by fewer than 12,000 votes.The memos reviewed by Just the News include thefor all absentee ballots counted by the county as well asto monitor the Atlanta-area election process. The report, whichrecorded troubling behavior like the mysterious removal of a suitcase of sensitive election data known as polls pads, used to authenticate voters.The contractorwrote late on Nov. 2, the night before Election Day:The contractor also observed thatThe revelations come as a state judge has taken the extraordinary step of ordering absentee ballots in the county unsealed so that a private audit led by lawyer Bob Cheeley can examine the actual papers and resolve discrepancies. Cheeley told Just the News on WednesdayPrivate experts and state election officials differ on whether the evidence shows a pattern of potential fraud or simply gross incompetence in the county that encompasses Atlanta. ButSome officials are even discussing a dramatic intervention like putting the county's election system in conservatorship so it can be run by state, not local, officials.Raffensperger told Just the News on Wednesday:The secretary said he stands by his private monitor's assessment that fraud did not occur at a scale in Fulton County to impact the election's outcome, but he added the county's election management failures nonetheless warrant dramatic repair.Fulton County election officials did not respond to repeated requests seeking comment.Just the News reviewed the documents Raffensperger's office collected from Fulton County during a risk-limiting audit conducted last November. Among the problems those memos exposed:An official working for Raffensperger, who reviewed the documents flagged by Just the News, said they were clear evidence of significant human failure in Fulton County's election administration. The official said, for instance, the identical ballot batches likely resulted in about 1,000 extra votes being tallied.The official also said some of the gaps in the absentee ballots might be explained by mistakes in which county officials mixed absentee ballots counted by one machine for another. But he acknowledged other gaps in ballot batches defy immediate explanation and would require extensive investigation to determine if something more nefarious than incompetence was at work.A second state official said the shoddy nature of the Fulton County paperwork left open the possibility fraud or other misconduct occurred:The findings of the Just the News review closely mirror those of the private audit conducted by Cheeley's team under the judge's supervision.A private fraud expert hired by Cheeley, the forensic accountant David Sawyer, specifically flaggedSawyer said the fact that ballot batch numbers are missing from the Fulton County audit documents from the November auditCounty lawyers who cross-examined Sawyer offered little explanation or pushback before the judge officially ordered all absentee ballots unsealed so Cheeley's team could investigate more deeply. That process is ongoing.Cheeley told Just the News on Wednesday night his ongoing audit has now flagged many thousands of absentee ballots that haven't been properly accounted or suffer other serious problems.