Flood damage in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán, department of Sololá, Guatemala, June 2021.
© CONRED
Three people died in flash floods in Sololá Department, Guatemala, according to disaster authorities in the country.

The disaster struck after heavy rainfall caused the Quibá river to overflow in the village of Guineales, municipality of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán in Sololá department. Three people, including 2 children, were swept away by the force of the flooding. Around 30 houses were severely damaged and 85 people have moved to shelters.

Several communities in the municipality have been left isolated after flooding damaged roads and bridges. Media report at least 15,000 people have been affected in the municipality.

Meanwhile heavy rainfall has caused flooding and landslides in other departments of the country since 12 June, 2021. A landslide in Amatitlán in Guatemala Department blocked a road, disrupting the travel of thousands of people. In Alta Verapaz department, flooding damaged buildings in San Cristóbal Verapaz, displacing 25 people.