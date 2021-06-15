© CONRED



Three people died in flash floods in Sololá Department, Guatemala, according to disaster authorities in the country.The disaster struck after heavy rainfall caused the Quibá river to overflow in the village of Guineales, municipality of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán in Sololá department.Around 30 houses were severely damaged and 85 people have moved to shelters.A landslide in Amatitlán in Guatemala Department blocked a road, disrupting the travel of thousands of people. In Alta Verapaz department, flooding damaged buildings in San Cristóbal Verapaz, displacing 25 people.