Frequent strenuous exercise increases the risk of developing motor neurone disease (MND) for those, according to new research.The findings, published in the journal EBioMedicine , "show a causal relationship between exercise and MND, with high-intensity physical activity likely to contribute to motor neurone injury, but only in individuals with a predisposing genetic profile," said the study by a team at the University of Sheffield.High-profile sportsmen to have developed MND include Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir, soccer player Stephen Darby and late South African Rugby World Cup winner Joost van der Westhuizen."We have suspected for some time that exercise was a risk factor for MND, but until now this link was considered controversial," said Johnathan Cooper-Knock of the University of Sheffield."This study confirms that in some people, frequent strenuous exercise leads to an increase in the risk of MND.," he added.The neurodegenerative condition hinders messages sent from the brain to muscles in the body, causing them to waste away.Around 10% of cases are inherited, "but," according to the study.