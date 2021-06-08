© Reuters/Brendan McDermid



Twelve states, including Oklahoma, Montana, and West Virginia, have seen their daily vaccinations fall to just 15 jabs per 10,000 residents.

A new poll has found that Americans refusing a Covid-19 vaccination are highly unlikely to change their minds as inoculation rates have also significantly dropped.according to a new Gallup poll. Of that group, 51% say they are "highly unlikely" to change their minds.Approximately 20% of people who are hesitant to receive a vaccine say they are open to changing their stance, withThe poll - conducted amongRecent reports have shown that vaccine rates are plummeting in recent weeks, threatening the president's plan.according to a report from the Washington Post.To hit the president's goal, it says, approximately 4.2 million adults would need to be getting vaccinated a week, but only 2.4 million were given a jab last week.The drop has been chalked up by health officials to a lack of supply, rather than demand as vaccination sites have popped up around the country, but are seeing less and less people come through.Some states have tried incentivizing vaccine hesitant residents by offering lottery winnings worth millions of dollars. The rates of vaccination vary significantly from state to state, with a handful set to hit Biden's goal, including New York, a state in which over 60% of adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine.and are unlikely to hit the 70% threshold in the next month, the Washington Post report goes on.One Utah woman told the outlet that "in certain circles, it's almost shameful to get the vaccine."Fernando Urrego, a health official in Tennessee's Hamilton County, saidhe said.According to the Gallup poll, over 50% of respondents said they are concerned about people opting out of the vaccine, while 25% said they are "very worried" about the effects of vaccine hesitancy in the US.Over 60% of adults have received at least one Covid-19 dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with 14 jurisdictions hitting the 70% or higher threshold set forth by Biden.