Nevada takes step toward enshrining election fraud as part of the 'normal' process
Sat, 05 Jun 2021 19:22 UTC
The bill passed along party lines in the state Assembly and Senate, both controlled by Democrats.
"At a time when state legislatures across the country are attempting to roll back access to the polls, I am so proud that Nevada continues to push forward with proven strategies that make voting more accessible and secure," Sisolak said in a statement to the Epoch Times.
Sisolak also wrote on Twitter that the new law makes Nevada "the sixth state to adopt a permanent vote-by-mail system."
Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington are the other five states that have existing permanent mail-in-voting systems, in which voters are automatically sent mail-in ballots around election time.
Under the new Nevada law, every registered voter will receive a ballot for all elections unless they opt out by submitting a written notice. It also allows the clerks to verify signatures manually or electronically, and to establish requirements for an electronic device to verify signatures.
If the voter does not put a signature on the ballot or there is a question regarding the signature matching, the voter is allowed to provide a signature or confirmation no later than 5 p.m. on the sixth day after an election.
Additionally, the law allows for same day voter registration.
Peace demands the most heroic labor and the most difficult sacrifice. It demands greater heroism than war. It demands greater fidelity to the truth and a much more perfect purity of conscience.
This article is an Imperial narrative telling us what we already know. They are changing the narrative to turn some of their own fascists (Pompeo...
If the legal bubble (Corrupt FBI & DOJ) protecting American Medical Corruption collapses I estimate that somewhere in the range of...
Last time I checked BuzzFeed was a covert Imperial outlet. It hits the empire with a wet noodle and the empire screams like it has had a leg...
The trans phenomenon is about nothing if not about questioning the validity of one's existence. A trans-identified person, especially one who has...
Everything recommended did more harm. It is a runaway train, there's no stopping this until a huge crash.
Comment: Either these clowns have learned nothing, or they are deliberately hamstringing any possibility of future fair elections. Mail-in voting is ripe for fraud.