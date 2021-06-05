nevada governer steve sisolak
© Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a bill into law Wednesday creating a permanent mail-in voting system and other reforms that will inevitably increase voter fraud.

The bill passed along party lines in the state Assembly and Senate, both controlled by Democrats.

"At a time when state legislatures across the country are attempting to roll back access to the polls, I am so proud that Nevada continues to push forward with proven strategies that make voting more accessible and secure," Sisolak said in a statement to the Epoch Times.

Sisolak also wrote on Twitter that the new law makes Nevada "the sixth state to adopt a permanent vote-by-mail system."

Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington are the other five states that have existing permanent mail-in-voting systems, in which voters are automatically sent mail-in ballots around election time.

Under the new Nevada law, every registered voter will receive a ballot for all elections unless they opt out by submitting a written notice. It also allows the clerks to verify signatures manually or electronically, and to establish requirements for an electronic device to verify signatures.

If the voter does not put a signature on the ballot or there is a question regarding the signature matching, the voter is allowed to provide a signature or confirmation no later than 5 p.m. on the sixth day after an election.

Additionally, the law allows for same day voter registration.